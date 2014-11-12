TB test results from Shaw High to be released Wednesday

The results for the designated tuberculosis testing for 300 Shaw High School students and employees are supposed to be released Wednesday.

On Nov. 10, 260 Shaw High students and 40 employees were tested after they may had come in to contact with a student who tested positive for TB. Testing went smoothly, according to a Muscogee County School District media release.

Students, parents and employees were notified of the positive test on Nov. 5 by the school district.

TB is a respiratory infection that spreads when a person inhales airborne germs oven an extended period time in a confined area with someone who has the active disease who coughs, laughs, or speaks.

Symptoms of active TB disease are persistent coughing two or more weeks, chest pains, difficulty breathing, chills, fever, coughing up blood, night sweats, feeling tired and weight loss. The risk of infection from this diagnosed case is minimal. The most common way to become infected with TB germs is to have direct, extended contact with a contagious person who has active TB disease.

TB is rarely spread to persons who spend brief amounts of time together, and TB infection can be treated, cured and prevented from progressing to active disease if identified and treated.

There is also a skin test that can done to detect the latent form of TB, which is when someone has been exposed to the bacteria but doesn't have all of the symptoms like an active TB patient would.

The Columbus Department of Public Health says it has a team in place that conducts screenings in the community once a case is reported. Last year, nearly 340 TB cases were reported in Georgia, compared to seven cases in Columbus.

For more information, e-mail communications@muscogee.k12.ga.us,www.columbushealth.com or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

