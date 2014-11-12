Female soldiers hope to become advisers for potential Ranger assessment

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - More than 40 candidates started an assessment at Fort Benning with hopes to serve as female observers and advisers during a potential Ranger Course Assessment.

The assessment began on Monday Nov. 10 and will end on Friday Nov. 14.

Even though the decision to carry out a Ranger Course Assessment will not be made until January, soldiers who will serve as observers and advisers are conducting this training, in order to understand how the Ranger Course is conducted.

Some of the training has included land navigation, combat water survival, operating different types of radio equipment and several others throughout the week.

Once training is completed, selected observers and advisers will go through a modified Ranger instructor training program.

This training will prepare them for an assigned area, such as a mountain or swamp training environment.

After the completion of the modified training, the observers and advisers will observe two cycles of the Ranger course before a possible Ranger Course Assessment in the spring of 2015.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

?