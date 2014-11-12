Columbus ranks in Top 10 'most miserable cities in US' list

(WTVM) - If you're feeling down about Columbus, you are not the only one.

According to a Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index dissected by 24/7WallStreet.com, the Columbus, GA-Phenix City, AL metropolitan area ranked no. 7 on the most miserable cities in the U.S. list for 2014.

Measurable factors include physical and emotional health, education, social life, finances and employment statuses to rank the cities on a scale of zero to 100.

The index shows Columbus with a well-being index score of 62.3 percent, with nearly 24 percent of respondents saying they told a healthcare professional they suffered from depression, one of the highest numbers in the U.S., the rankings said.

The list also shows a significant number, nearly 23 percent, said they "did not like the city in which they lived," another low-light that pushed Columbus in the Top 10.

Other factors on the list include: adults with college degrees at 21.9 percent, people who smoke at 27.4 percent and a median household income of $42,972.

The rest of the "most miserable" list includes:

Evansville, IN-KY

Mobile, AL

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

Spartanburg, SC

Redding, CA

Charleston, WV

Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

To see more information on the list and about Columbus's place on the list, check out the article on MarketWatch.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.