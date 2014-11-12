Police: Circle K on Victory Dr. robbed at gunpoint late Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus gas station fell victim to an armed robbery late Tuesday night, according to a Columbus police department incident report.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Circle K at 3274 Victory Drive on an alleged armed robbery call.

Witnesses told the responding officers that the suspect, a black male, displayed a silver or gray pistol and preceded to rob the store.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, standing at 5'6" to 5'8" with a medium build and complexion, a light mustache and was wearing a blue toboggan, or sock hat, and a navy-colored hoodie at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to give Columbus Police a call at 706-329-9338.

