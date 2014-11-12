Waffle House fuels South's Oldest Rivalry with 'Waffle Wager'

(WTVM) - The South's Oldest Rivalry is a part of delicious wager sponsored by Waffle House.Three Waffle House suppliers - Basic American Foods, Guenther and Sons, Inc., and Royal Cup, Inc. - are placing a friendly wager on the hot SEC matchup between the no. 9-ranked Auburn Tigers and the No. 16 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.The wager is simple: if the Tigers win, Guenther and Basic American Foods will provide waffles, hashbrowns and coffee to an Auburn, AL Waffle House location for an entire day. If the Dawgs win, Royal Cup will provide the same thing to a Waffle House location in Athens, GA."Waffle House is excited to team up with our partners to bring the second annual Waffle Wager to the Historic Auburn vs. Georgia rivalry. College football is a big tradition in the waffle nation, and we wish both teams good luck," Waffle House CEO and President Walt Ehmer said in a press release.Last year, Waffle House and their partners placed a wager on the Alabama/Texas A&M game, and provided nearly 2,000 waffles and 1,500 cups of coffee to Crimson Tide students at a Tuscaloosa, AL location.In addition to the free food, the winning university will receive a $15,000 donation to its general scholarship fund.The game will air on Saturday, Nov. 15. At 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.