WWE hosts 'Tribute to the Troops' at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - WWE will salute America's Armed Forces at Ft. Benning on Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 10.

WWE will bring the best of sports entertainment and pop culture with celebrity appearances from music's popular acts to honor service men and women to honor their commitment and dedication to the U.S.

The evening of Monday Dec. 9 will be a tribute to the Troops at the Columbus Civic Center. With an estimated 800 original episodes, Smackdown is the second longest running weekly program in U.S. television history.

For the first time, troops will be treated to a taping of WWE Smackdown in connection with Tribute to the Troops.

"We appreciate the long-term support WWE has offered our troops. Tribute to the Troops is a unique opportunity for our soldiers and their families to come out and enjoy a show that thanks them for their service," Col. Ft. Benning, Garrison Commander Michail Huerter said.

After the show, WWE superstars and divas will spend Wednesday Dec. 10 at Ft. Benning putting on anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits, and career workshops.

Tribute to the Troops has become a holiday tradition and is considered TV's most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year. An air date and time for the nationally televised broadcast will be announced at a later date.

For the original announcement please click here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.