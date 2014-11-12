BE THERE: East Columbus Magnet Academy students helping veterans

Students at East Columbus Magnet Academy are participating in Help a Vet Week.

The school's Junior Marshals Chapter along with other leader groups and classes at ECMA are collecting money all week to donate to the Wounded Warrior Association. The students stand outside the school from 8 to 8:30 a.m. through Friday, Nov. 14.

The donations collected will be given to the Wounded Warriors Association.

We spoke with several participants and a veteran who happens to be Teacher of the Year.



"It feels good,it's for a good cause," stated Kaylyn Lassi, a junior marshal at ECMA.



"It's a blessing from God to do this," LaKen Brown added.



"It's a blessing to see that the students are appreciating the things that the veterans have done and they're taking their initiative to show their appreciation by participating in this activity," said Anthony Shelton, a Georgia Studies teacher who also served in the United States Army.



If you would like to donate, drop the school by Friday during the designated time frame.

