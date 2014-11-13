Pastoral Institute names Nancy Blaich new CEO

The Pastoral Institute announced early Thursday that Nancy Blaich will become the next Executive Director and CEO, effective January 15, 2015. (Source: The Pastoral Institute)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Pastoral Institute announced early Thursday that Nancy Blaich will become the next Executive Director and CEO, effective January 2015.

The move follows last month's announcement of long-time leader Ronald E. King, Ph.D. retiring at the end of the year.

"I am greatly looking forward to becoming part of the Columbus community," said Nancy Blaich. "This is an exciting opportunity to further the mission and ministry of the Pastoral Institute and join the Columbus community in pursuit of common goals."

Prior to joining the Pastoral Institute, Blaich served as the CEO for the Samaritan Center for Counseling and Pastoral Care in Austin, TX; before that, she was the clinical director for the Phoenix House Academy, a residential treatment center for adolescents, where she provided clinical oversight for a staff of 42 employees.

"Nancy is an immensely gifted leader who is widely respected through the country and the Samaritan Institute network," said Marie Moshell, Chair of the Pastoral Institute Board of Trustees and a member of the search committee. "We believe that the future of the Pastoral Institute will be in great hands under Nancy's leadership."

The Pastoral Institute is celebrating 40 years in the Columbus community this year. Originally located in two donated offices in the newly renovated downtown YMCA, the Pastoral Institute opened its doors for the first time in October 1974.

The Pastoral Institute is a nonprofit organization offering counseling, consulting, coaching and educational services to individuals, families, and organizations.

