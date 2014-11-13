MLB Hall of Famer, Columbus native Frank Thomas to speak at dinner Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus native, Auburn alum and 2014 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Frank Thomas is in Columbus Thursday night as a guest speaker at a benefit dinner.

The 13th annual Benefit Dinner to Support New Horizons, sponsored by New Horizons Behavioral Health, TSYS, CB&T and Synovous. The dinner will be at the Columbus Ironworks Convention and Trade Center Ballroom.

Proceeds for the event will go to the New Horizons Clubhouse Program that provides substance abuse treatment to adolescents from 13 to 18 years old.

The benefit dinner will also feature the presentation of the 2014 Impact Award to James Blanchard.

