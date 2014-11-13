Prepare for 'Hunger Games' at Oxbow Meadows

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – CSU's Oxbow Meadows will be having an archery class in honor of The Hunger Games on Saturday Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

'Prepare for Hunger Games' will teach the basics on archery including safety and how to use the bow. At the end of the day all participants will be entered into a tournament for prizes.

Oxbow Meadows is located at 3535 South Lumpkin Rd. and the cost of attendance is $10. You must register before attending.

The last day to register is Thursday Nov. 13. This class is available for ages 11 and up.

To register please call (706) 507-8550.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.