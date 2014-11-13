Black Friday shopping right around the corner

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Black Friday is right around the corner. To get a head start on your shopping plans here is a list of stores in the area and the times they will be open. Most banks will be open for their regular hours.

Walmart will open at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 27

Best Buy will open at 5:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 27 – Nov. 28

Big Lots will open at 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m. on Nov. 27 and at 6:00 a.m. on Nov. 28

Dollar General will open at 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 27

JCPenney will open at 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 27

Fred's will open at 7:00 a.m. on Friday Nov. 28

Game Stop will open at midnight on Friday Nov. 28

Sam's Club will open at 7 a.m. on Friday Nov. 28

For more lists of stores opening and deals for Black Friday click the links below.