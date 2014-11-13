Black Friday shopping right around the corner - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Black Friday shopping right around the corner

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Credit: MGN Online Credit: MGN Online
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Black Friday is right around the corner. To get a head start on your shopping plans here is a list of stores in the area and the times they will be open. Most banks will be open for their regular hours.

  • Walmart will open at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 27
  • Best Buy will open at 5:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 27 – Nov. 28
  • Big Lots will open at 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m. on Nov. 27 and at 6:00 a.m. on Nov. 28
  • Dollar General will open at 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 27
  • JCPenney will open at 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 27
  • Fred's will open at 7:00 a.m. on Friday Nov. 28
  • Game Stop will open at midnight on Friday Nov. 28
  • Sam's Club will open at 7 a.m. on Friday Nov. 28
For more lists of stores opening and deals for Black Friday click the links below.
Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly