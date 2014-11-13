Verizon shows appreciation of customers with free data and special offers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Verizon Wireless has declared Nov. 26 Connection Day in order to show Verizon customers their appreciation by giving them the gift of free data and special offers.

Verizon will give its customers the gift of 1GB of data with no extra cost courtesy of Amazon, Apple, Boingo Wireless and several others.

Verizon customers can also receive everything from free movies, audio books, and streaming music with courtesy of Verizon

Customers must register for Connection Day to receive all of the special offers.

