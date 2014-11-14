Local chef has 'Thanksgiving, Delivered!' in 7th year of initiative

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - For the past six years, a local chef and a group of volunteers have helped feed hundreds of less fortunate people across the Valley on Thanksgiving Day.

For 2014, the group hopes to feel more than ever before in the 7th year of their program "Thanksgiving, Delivered!"

The initiative is an effort to feed the less fortunate. In the last six years, the group has fed more than 1,100 local residents and their families, and they have been supported by the local community who offer their time and resources.

Chef Jamie Gruber stopped by the News Leader 9 at noon on Thursday to talk about the event and what the group needs to make this year the biggest year yet. Check out the video by clicking here.

