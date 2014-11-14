Visitors to submit background checks for Fort Benning access starts Jan. 1

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2015, people without security clearance who wish to come onto post at Fort Benning will have to submit a full background check.

The military post confirmed that all visitors and non-Department of Defense contractors without valid visitor's passes will have to submit the checks at the Visitor Control Center at the I-185 Access Control Point.

Background checks will be filtered through the National Crime Information Center Interstate Identification Index before permission to go onto post unescorted is granted.

The mandate, announced by the post on Nov. 11, is made in large part of a Department of Homeland Security Directive 12: Police for a Common Identification Standard for Federal Employees and Contractors. The directive was issued by former President George W. Bush in 2004.

"'Secure and reliable forms of identification' for purposes of this directive means identification that (a) is issued based on sound criteria for verifying an individual employee's identity; (b) is strongly resistant to identity fraud, tampering, counterfeiting, and terrorist exploitation; (c) can be rapidly authenticated electronically; and (d) is issued only by providers whose reliability has been established by an official accreditation process. The Standard will include graduated criteria, from least secure to most secure, to ensure flexibility in selecting the appropriate level of security for each application. The Standard shall not apply to identification associated with national security systems as defined by 44 U.S.C. 3542(b)(2).

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.