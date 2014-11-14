St. Francis associate wins statewide Physician Hero Award

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – St. Francis Hospital's Susan Epley, MD, was awarded the Georgia Hospital Hero Award at the Georgia Hospital Association's meeting on Nov. 13.

Dr. Epley, a gynecologist and obstetrician, has been practicing medicine for over 30 years and she was one of only 10 individuals statewide to receive the award.

Her desire has always been to reach and serve pregnant women who are unable to have access to obstetrical services within the community.

After seeing women without prenatal care, Dr. Epley had a vision for a women's center that would offer clinical care to indigent women. Once her vision was embraced by St. Francis President and CEO Robert Granger, a Women's Advisory Board was formed and resources were available to create the Trinity Center for Women.

Clients at Trinity Center for Women receive multiple services including labs, ultrasounds and NSTs. Since it opened, Trinity has helped many women and served 5,365 patients.

"Thanks to Dr. Epley's vision and unwavering compassion, women who otherwise would not have access to medical care now have a place to go," said GHA president Earl V. Rogers. "She is a most-deserving recipient of this award."

