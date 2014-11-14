Right from the Start hosts fundraising luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Right from the Start hosted their annual fundraising luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at the St. Luke United Methodist Church Ministry Center located at 301 11th St.





The luncheon celebrated the progress of Right from the Start and shared future plans.



The keynote speaker was Mark Merrill, the founder and president of Family First, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to strengthening families. Merrill's writings and comments have appeared in USA Today, Washington Times, and Sports Illustrated.



"We want to expand the number of marriage classes we are offering," explained Laura Byard, director at Right from the Start. "We want to offer marriage retreats. We really want to build on the wait program. We have seen the benefit in schools, so we want to continue to provide that benefit to our schools."



Right from the Start is housed at the Pastoral Institute. Since 2009, they have trained over 13,000 participants and raised awareness of the benefits of marriage.



Right from the Start's program began at 11:45 p.m. and ended at about 1 p.m.



For more information contact Laura Byard or call (706) 649-6507 ext. 1210.



