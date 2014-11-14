Mayor: Litigants did not submit budgets as claimed in suits; Darr makes first statements

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is fighting back against accusations from four elected city officials that are saying she broke the law in changing their submitted budgets.

In a press conference Friday, Tomlinson said none of the plantiffs currently suing her or the city submitted proposed budgets as they claimed.

"In pleadings, and throughout a lengthy press conference held last night by elected officials suing the city, their representatives repeatedly referenced the alleged failure of the Mayor or other administrators to submit the litigants' requested budgets to city council. Mayor Tomlinson stated today (Friday) that those accusations are untrue," a media release states.

Also in his first statement since filing suit on Monday, Sheriff John Darr made a statement through his attorneys, Walker Hulbert Gray & Moore, LLP, from Perry, GA.

"For years now, the mayor and the city have underfunded the office of the sheriff. This year's approved budget again failed to provide sufficient funds for the sheriff to do his job, which is the legal standard," the statement said.

For the sheriff's full statement, click here.

On Thursday, three more elected officials filed suit against the mayor, citing budgetary issues.

Stay tuned to WTVM.com and News Leader 9 as this story develops.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.