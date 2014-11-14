AARP recognizes volunteer for community service efforts

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Charlie Mendoza was awarded the 2014 AARP Georgia Andrus Award for Community Service award.

The Georgia Andrus Award is the most prestigious state volunteer award for community service. On Friday Nov. 14 Mendoza received the award at the Infantry Museum located in Columbus, Ga.

Recently Mendoza joined the Columbus AARP chapter where he has made a difference in helping chapter members gain a deeper understanding of AARP programs and volunteer opportunities.

Mendoza served on the National Volunteer Board from 1998 until 2004. Afterwards, he continued to provide volunteer leadership by joining the Executive Council in 2012.

He also was a consumer advocate for a number of years and he has been able to find time to help others less fortunate.

"This award symbolizes to the public that we can all work together for positive social change," Greg Tanner, AARP Georgia State Director said.

