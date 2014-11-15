Pedestrian hit on Buena Vista Rd. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Pedestrian hit on Buena Vista Rd.

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Walmart on Buena Vista Rd. Friday, Nov. 14. 

He was taken to Midtown Medical Center and was treated then released.

The victim told police he was trying to cross to the road without using a crosswalk.

The victim received no substantial injuries and the driver of the car is fine.

The driver will not be charged with anything.

