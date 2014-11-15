Alleged 18-year-old gang leader arrested Saturday morning.

According to police reports, an 18-year-old male was arrested on Saturday Nov. 15 at 1:00 a.m. for multiple charges.

Kenneth Earl Cotton was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, felony participation in criminal street gangs, second-degree burglary of a business and felony theft by taking of a motor vehicle, according to authorities.

The report states Cotton was arrested on outstanding warrants. Cotton's mother signed a consent to search form which authorized police to search his house located on the 5200 block of Steam Mill Road.

Officers discovered a glass pipe often used for smoking drugs, 43 Seroquel pills in a plastic bag, and a digital scale, according to the report.

According to a Columbus medical doctor, Seroquel pills are anti-psychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia, hallucination, behavioral problems, depression as well as bipolar disorder.

Police also located several documents that implied Cotton is the gang leader or "BOS" of the Gangster Disciples 74 gang and a list of his associates were also in his room. Columbus police say Gangster Disciples is a recognized gang group across the nation and there's one group in almost every city.

Cotton will have a hearing in Recorder's court on Tuesday Nov. 18 at 8:00 a.m.

