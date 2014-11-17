1 injured in severe weather-related damage in Russell Co.

(WTVM) - Emergency crews in Russell County sprang into action after a possible tornado ripped through Cottonton, Ala. early Monday morning.

The possible tornado snapped trees, downed power lines, damaged the roof of a hunting cabin, and pulled trees out of the ground by their roots.

Roads in Cottonton were blocked as emergency crews worked to clear the debris and fix power lines, restoring power to at least 100 homes.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including Tallapoosa River Electric, Russell County Sheriff's Department, Cottonton Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers and Russell County EMA.

Bob Franklin, director of emergency management in Russell County, says a man was injured by the debris.



"Once we responded down here we did find one vehicle that had been damaged by some tree limbs and power lines down and several trees down," Franklin said. "That driver was transported, probably had minor injuries."



Roads have reopened at this time, and there were no other reported injuries.

According to a Muscogee Co. School District spokesperson, no school have been delayed or cancelled in Muscogee County Monday during the severe weather. All of the tornado warnings have expired for our area.

News Leader 9's Jenyne Donaldson reported at least six to seven downed trees and power lines as a result of severe weather. The damage was near Firetower Road and AL-165. Roadways in the area have since been cleared of any debris.

