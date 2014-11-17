Braves part with Heyward in 4-player trade

ATLANTA (WTVM) - In a four player trade, the Atlanta Braves have parted ways with perhaps its most identifiable star, outfielder Jason Heyward.

In an announcement on Monday, the Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals made a four-player trade; the Braves acquired right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller and minor league pitcher Tyrell Jenkins. The Cardinals acquired Jason Heyward and right-handed pitcher Jordan Walden.

Miller, drafted in the first round in the 2009 MLB First-Year Player Draft, finished 15-9 with a 3.06 ERA in 173.1 innings in 2013.

Heyward, who was one of two of Atlanta's 2014 Gold Glove winners, hit .271 with 11 home runs and 58 RBIs in 2014. The 25-year-old Heyward has played all four years of his career in Atlanta.

