Kick N Chicken Liquor store robbed Monday night; 4 suspects at-large

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Police need your help in locating four suspects who allegedly robbed a local liquor store.

At approximately 11:43 p.m. on Monday, the Columbus Police Department Patrol Units were dispatched to the Kick-N-Chicken Liquor Store located at 5120 Warm Springs Road in reference to an armed robbery.

The clerk stated that four black males entered the business and demanded all of the money. The clerk was struck by one of the gunmen and then the robbers took the money and fled from the store in an unknown direction.

The clerk refused any medical treatment.The gunmen also robbed a customer that was in the store of her cell phone.

The armed robbers were described as: 4 black males approx. 17 to 25 years of age, three wearing black hoodies, and one was wearing a light colored hoodie, with two were armed with handguns.

Robbery/Assault Units responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. At this time we are asking anyone with any information about this robbery to contact Cpl. D. Stokes at 706-225-4242 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400.

