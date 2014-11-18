Columbus State participates in International Fraud Awareness Week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University is participating in International Fraud Awareness Week from Nov. 16 until Nov. 22.

CSU will host activities to help bring awareness to fraud prevention and will reinforce the University System of Georgia's culture of recognizing the hard work of all employees. It will also promote shared values of integrity, excellence, accountability, and responsibility.

Scott Voynich, CPA, managing partner of Robinson, Grimes and Company will be visiting CSU to talk about ethical behavior.

The event takes place on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at CSU's Davidson Auditorium, and free lunch will be provided for the first 100 people to attend.

There will also be a discussion on Thursday Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Schuster 130. This will give students the opportunity to watch the first Hunger Games movie and discuss "What would you do?" Food and drinks will be served as well.

All week the university will be posting ethical questions on their Facebook and Twitter page in order to encourage online discussion and promote an ethical culture at Columbus State.

For more information please click here.

