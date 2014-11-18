Winners of Boys and Girls Club's Fine Arts Exhibition head to Southeast Regional Competition

Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley

Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley

Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley

Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Fine Arts Exhibition was held on Nov. 12 in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley and the Columbus Museum.

The competition was a part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America's National Fine Arts Exhibit which promotes young people's creativity, artistic skills and cultural enrichment.

At the exhibition, 27 winners were announced receiving a certificate of merit from members of the Women's Giving Circle Committee, Mrs. Carter Schondelmayer and Mrs. Melissa Thomas.

The winners were selected from over 115 pieces of artwork that were created by members of the five Boys and Girls Clubs in Columbus.

The local winners will represent BGCCV in the Southeast Regional Competition in the spring of 2015. Artwork selected from the regional level will be sent to BGCA's Atlanta headquarters for judging at the national level.

There will be 37 national winners named with their artwork shown at special events throughout the year.

Winning artists will receive engraved plaques and letters of congratulations from BGCA President and CEO Jim Clark. Regional finalists will receive a certificate of participation.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.