Stop the Violence Public forum in Opelika on Tuesday

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A Stop Gun Violence public forum will be held on Tuesday evening.

The forum will include a talk on new Alabama gun laws and permits with Lee County Sheriff Department's Sheriff Jay Jones and a discussion on gun violence and protection from Lisa Stephens of the local Domestic Violence Center.

The forum will be held at the Lee County EMA, located at 908 Ave. B, Opelika, AL, on Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the social action committee of the Auburn Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

