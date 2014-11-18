Fmr. State Rep. voted into city council Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Former State Rep. Tom Buck was voted in by Columbus City Council on Tuesday as interim councilor to fill the vacancy of the late Red McDaniel.

Buck has stated he is not interested in filling the job permanently, according to Mayor Tomlinson.

An election will be held some time in 2016.

McDaniel passed away on Nov. 3. He served on the Columbus City Council for 38 years.

