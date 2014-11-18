Columbus Symphony Orchestra puts on Christmas concert

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents The Art of Christmas on Friday Dec. 5 at the Bill Heard Theatre at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

The annual Holiday Pops Concert will feature live performance painter and America's got Talent, David Garibaldi.

Two local artists, Roseanna Peters and Yuryo Totskiy will give painting demonstrations in the lobby to celebrate “The Art of Christmas.”

Before the concert at 6:30 p.m., Santa Claus will greet and take pictures with children. CSO will partner with the Gallery on Tenth (formerly Joseph House Gallery) and Open Door Community House for the concert.

Participants are encouraged to bring new toys in support of Open Door Community House's "Sharing Christmas." This provides an opportunity for underprivileged families to shop from donations for Christmas presents for their children.

All toys can be placed under Santa's Christmas tree in the lobby the night of the concert.

The concert will begin with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra performing holiday favorites including Deck the Halls, Joy to the World, Ave Maria and several others.

During the second half of the concert, Music Director and Conductor George Del Gobbo will collaborate with David Garibaldi as he creates his paintings on stage with the accompaniment of the orchestra.

Tickets for children under 12 years old are $5, student tickets are $10, and adult tickets can range from $22 to $36.

They can be purchased at the RiverCenter Box office on Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. or one hour before the performance.

For more information visit CSO online or call (706) 323-5059.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.