Weather preparedness key to staying safe in freezing temps

A ready kit in your car's trunk is key to weather preparedness.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Here are some tips for making sure you're warm, safe and prepared for the cold temperatures ahead as the weather transitions from mild to freezing.

Riley Land, deputy director of emergency management for the Department of Homeland Security here in Columbus, shared some advice on preparing for the cold.

He said the first thing is dressing for the part.

"Be sure that you're not over exerting and that you're properly dressed and warm enough for the task," Land said.

In short, dress in layers if you're going to spend time indoors as well as outdoors.

The second tip: think about others.

"If you have neighbors, friends, other family members, check on them periodically and make sure they do have heat in their houses and that they have a good way to cook food that's safe and make sure they're okay," Land said

Third tip: make sure your vehicle is ready to go. Experts recommend starting under your hood to make everything is working properly. Make sure your gas tank is at least half full, and in your trunk, have a "ready kit" - ice scrapers, a portable charger, a blanket and food, water and jumper cables just in case of emergency situations.

The city is also gearing up for the winter season. Emergency workers are already busy.

"They'll keep sand and those types of things for our roadways in case they need to get out and sand bridges or roads. We have barricades. We have people on call," Land said.

Following these simple tips can keep you warm, safe and rolling right through the winter.

