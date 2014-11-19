Wynnton Rd. Circle K robbed early Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – For the second time in two weeks, the Circle K on Wynnton Rd. was subject to an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

According to a Columbus police department incident report, officers were dispatched to the Circle K at 2102 Wynnton Rd. on Wednesday.

The report states two armed suspects entered the gas station and confronted two employees. The suspects got away on foot, but left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The alleged suspects were described as two black males, and surveillance images of the robbery are forthcoming.

If you have any information in this incident, you are asked to call the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400.

