JetBlue adds baggage fees, cuts legroom

JetBlue will cut legroom, charge for checked bags for customers.

(CNN) – JetBlue customers can expect more fees and less legroom on upcoming flights.

The company announced a handful of changes Wednesday as part of an overhaul that should save the company $400 million a year.

By cutting legroom by 1.6 inches, JetBlue can add 15 seats to much of its fleet. Despite this, JetBlue will still offer more legroom than many of its competitors.

The carrier is also changing its pricing structure, with its lowest priced tickets, not including a checked bag. Higher tiers will offer one or two checked bags.

Currently, JetBlue allows flyers to check one bag for free.

