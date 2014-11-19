VIDEO: 2nd grade kids react to 'Normal Barbie'

(WTVM) - Those looking for a realistic doll to give little girls without the expectations of perfection are in luck - and kids are favoring the toy just in time for Christmas.

A group of second grade students, mostly girls, at the St. Edmund's Academy in Pittsburgh were asked what they thought about the "Normal Barbie," a doll that represents the actual measurements and body types of a real woman.

The Lammily doll, dubbed "Normal Barbie," comes complete with normal dress and a realistic figure; sold separately are stickers that mimic cellulite, tattoos and blemishes true to an average woman's form.

The young girls took warmly to the doll, remarking often that it actually looked like someone they knew. When asked in comparison to an actual Mattel Barbie would do in real life, the young girl said what most people think.

"It doesn't look like she'd do anything at all," she said.

The "Normal Barbie" is the brain child of 26-year-old graphic designer-turned-toy maker Nickolay Lamm and his company Lammily LLC.

Earlier this year, Lamm began a crowdsourcing effort to make a realistic doll to market to consumers; he originally started the project in 2013. He reached his goal with the help of more than 13,000 backers and productions for more than 19,000 preorders were placed.

"I wanted to create a toy which celebrates reality. There's nothing wrong with toys being in fantasy, but I just feel it's refreshing to have a doll that's so 'real,'" Lamm said.

The stickers and other fashions for the doll will be available for purchase in January 2015.

