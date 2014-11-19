NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Russell Co. Monday

According to a Muscogee Co. School District spokesperson, no school have been delayed or cancelled in Muscogee County Monday during the severe weather.

1 injured in severe weather-related damage in Russell Co.

An EF-1 tornado passed through Russell County, AL on Monday, crossing Firetower Rd. (Source: Jenyne Donaldson)

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Russell County, AL on Monday.

The tornado is reported to have touched down south of Firetower Road, crossing the road and quickly dissipating north of that area, according to the NWS.

The estimated peak wind speed was 90 mph, and traveled a quarter of a mile.

The tornado, a part of stream of severe weather across the Chattahoochee Valley on Monday, caused tree damage and downed power lines in that area of Russell County.

