Bike giveaway hopes to give more than 300 bikes to kids Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Songwriter and music producer Chester Jackson is putting on his annual "Wishing Well": Bike Giveaway in hopes to collect and give away more than 300 bikes to the youth.

Jackson has been successful with his bike giveaway and when asked what the event means to he responds, "It is important for the youth in our community to understand the importance of giving back."

All proceeds from Chester Jackson's album will benefit the Annual Bike Giveaway and contribute to the supplies needed to repair the bicycles. Anyone can purchase Jackson's album here.

The giveaway will be held at East Coast Body Shop, located at 923-A Farr Rd. from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

To receive a bike for a child in your family you must be present at the bike giveaway on Saturday Dec. 20 at a first come first serve basis. Bicycles will be given to children of ages 4 to 14 years of age.

Bike donations are gladly accepted and Mr. Jackson can also pick up them up at your convenience. The last day for donations and bike give away registration is Friday Dec. 5 at East Coast Body Shop.

For more information click here or contact Mr. Jackson to arrange a bike pickup at (706) 685-0823.

