Escaped inmate recaptured in Opelika, AL

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(WTVM) -

WTVM – Inmate John Todd Pike escaped from jail on Nov. 3 2014 and was recaptured Wednesday afternoon around 12:55 p.m. in Opelika, AL.

Pike was charged for credit card fraud and was incarcerated at the Frank Lee Youth Center.

He was sentenced on Dec. 4 2013 and he is now back in custody.

