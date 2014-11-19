Be There: Sara Spano Clothing Bank helps children in need - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Be There: Sara Spano Clothing Bank helps children in need

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is collecting clothes for the Sara Spano PTA Clothing Bank. Director of Communications Valerie Fuller is decorating a Christmas tree at the Public Education Center on Macon Road using the donated clothes.  

"We have 32,000 students in the district and sometimes there are special needs, whether it be jeans or a t-shirt," explained Fuller.  

The 78 pairs of jeans donated so far are lining the tree trunk and belts in all sizes for kids are hanging as ornaments along with a cute little prop. 

"This is one of our props," Fuller explained. "Each one of our divisions whether it's human resources, operations and facilities, the superintendent's office, as well as academics--we have some very creative people in the building and throughout the district."  

The prop consists of a poster, baby sized jeans, clothes pins and a hanger. However, it's the message on the prop prompting the community to donate new and gently worn children's clothes and accessories that the district wants everyone to focus on. 

The Spano PTA Clothing Bank is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students are fitted for the perfect size and also get to choose what they want to wear. For the exact sizes and clothes needed log onto the Sara Spano PTA Clothing Bank's Facebook page. Schools throughout the district are also taking donations. 

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All Rights Reserved.  

Powered by Frankly