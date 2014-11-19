Police officer sprays student with pepper spray at football game

(WTVM) – An incident occurred at the Central-Prattville playoff football game on Friday Nov. 14 involving a Phenix City police officer and a 17 year old male who is identified as a student at Prattville High School.

Phenix City officers were attempting to move a large number of people back from a railing that separated the football field from the stands near the end of the football game.

A confrontation took place between the officer and a juvenile resulting in the officer using department issued pepper spray. The pepper spray was used to help remove the juvenile from the football stadium.

Instead of charging the juvenile, the police officer released him to the principal of Prattville High School. There was an understanding that the principal would ensure the juvenile would be safely transported back to Prattville.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.