Lanes reopen following van hitting power line pole

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Lanes along Wynnton Road reopened Thursday afternoon following a morning accident involving a van that crashed into a power line pole. 

A minivan crashed into an electric pole, taking down live power lines shortly after 5 a.m. 

Georgia Power crews fix the downed lines and cleaned the area before the road reopened. 

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene. This is a developing story; stay tuned to News Leader 9 and WTVM.com for more details. 

