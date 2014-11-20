Fort Benning Rd. 'Stone Gate' closed for the weekend

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - The Benning Rd. "Stone Gate" will be closed starting Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday Nov. 23 due to the SOA watch.

Ft. Benning says that visitors will be able to access the post through the I-185, Eddy Bridge and Harmony Church access control points.

The National Infantry Museum will be open and maintain regular weekend hours. Visitors to the museum will be able to access it from South Lumpkin Rd.

Residents of Ft. Benning and motorists on the installation will be able to access the museum from Benning Rd. outbound lanes.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid Benning Blvd. between Victory Drive and Fort Benning's "Stone Gate" the weekend of Nov. 21.

All vehicles attempting to enter the installation at any access control point will be stopped and may be searched.

Drivers and adult passengers in the vehicle will be asked to present identification.

