Baker Middle School receives advice from Muscogee County Tax Commissioner

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A group of eighth graders at Baker Middle School got a head start in finances today as they received money advice from a financial expert.

The Georgia Society of CPA's presented "Millennial Money," a financial literacy workshop for students. The class was hosted by Muscogee County Tax Commissioner Lula Huff.

The workshop took place this morning Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until 11:40 a.m.

Lula Huff explained, "We've had a lot of interaction with the students. They're asking questions and I'll I ask them; I've got a good response. We chose Baker middle school and they got terrific program out here."

