Columbus Regional Health and Aspirion Benefit Solutions provide free health insurance enrollment

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Regional Health and Aspirion Benefits are working together to provide assistance with health insurance enrollment through the exchanges established by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010.

Open enrollment starts on Nov. 15, 2014 until Feb. 15, 2015 for health insurance coverage. In order to begin coverage on Jan. 1 individuals need to enroll by Dec. 15.

The free enrollment assistance is available to all Georgia residents at Columbus Regional Health's Patient Finance Resource Center.

It is located on the Columbus Regional Health main campus in the Professional Tower, 700 Center St. Suite 102. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plans participating in the Marketplace insurance exchanges offer the same set of essential health benefits including emergency services, outpatient care, maternity and newborn care, rehabilitative services and devices, prescription drugs, laboratory services and several others.

Columbus Regional participates in the following health care exchange including Humana, Ambetter from Peach State and Coventry Healthcare of Georgia.

For assistance you may contact an insurance professional at 1-855-842-8947.

