Midterm elections get low voter turnout in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The final vote tally from the Nov. 4 elections are finally in.

According to the official Election Summary Report released Thursday, Muscogee County had a total of 100,438 registered voters. Out of that total, only 41,954 ballots were cast, equaling a low voter turnout of 41.77 percent.

Michelle Nunn, who lost to David Perdue in a highly-contested race for U.S. Senate, had a total of 41,507 votes in Muscogee County; 16,660 votes were cast for Perdue, and Libertarian candidate Amanda Swafford received 643 votes.

A total of 41,023 ballots were cast in the election for governor; Governor Nathan Deal won re-election, but did not win in Muscogee County, only receiving 16,042 votes; Deal's opponent, Jason Carter, received 24,192 votes, while Libertarian candidate Andrew Hunt received 774 votes.

State Senator Josh McKoon received 13,253 votes in his win over Brian Roslund; Sanford Bishop defeated his opponent Gregory Duke by a wide margin of 21,086 to 8,683.

For the full results of the Muscogee County State of Georgia 2014 General Election click here.

