Shaw High School prepares for the workforce

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Shaw High School's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) hosted an event to prepare business and computer science students to be ready for the workforce.Students had the opportunity to participate in a mock interview on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 and they were evaluated by local and business professionals.They received scores for a completed job application, their resume, appearance and presentation in the job interview."It was challenging at first just to have the confidence and maintain eye contact, but it's been interesting and fun,” Shaw High School student Rebecca Simpson said.This gives them "real world" experience and a sense of what they will encounter when students interview for their next job.WTVM is a proud partner in education with Shaw High School.