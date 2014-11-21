Consumer group reveals '10 Worst Toys' list ahead of holiday shopping

A consumer group has called the Wooden Instruments, manufactured by Walmart, Inc., could a choking hazard. (Source: W.A.T.C.H. press release)

(WTVM) – Don't go toy shopping for holiday gifts before you read this list.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc., or W.A.T.C.H., has released its nomination list of the 10 Worst Toys. The toys are listed because they present hazardous and potentially dangerous effects to children.

"This year's toy report…demonstrated the types of toy hazards parents should watch out for," the press release said.

Each toy lists what specific hazard it presents, where it's sold, what age group it's targeted to and its manufacturer. It also shows what warnings, if any, the toy might present on its own labeling.

Here is the Top 10 Worst Toys of 2014, according to the group:

Air Storm Firetek Bow Radio Flyer Ziggle Catapencil Alphabet Zoo Rock & Stack Pull toy Swat Electric Machine Gun Wooden Instruments Bottle Rocket Party LiL' Cuties – Best Friends True Legends Orcs Battle Hammer Colored Hedgehog

