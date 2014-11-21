Columbus Police Department promotes 16 officers

?

Captain John D. Hawk to Major

Captain Freddie D. Blackmon to Major

Lieutenant Tony C. Danford to Captain

Lieutenant James A. Pope to Captain

Sergeant Thomas C. Dent to Lieutenant

Sergeant Tony A. Little to Lieutenant

Corporal David J. Jury to Sergeant

Corporal Alicia Hoover to Sergeant

Officer Dustin Allen to Corporal

Officer Daniel Dawson to Corporal

Officer Douglas Dunlap to Corporal

Officer Jose Marrero to Corporal

Officer Pricilla Meeks to Corporal

Officer Delante Odom to Corporal

Officer Derick Solt to Corporal

Officer Nathan Tooley to Corporal

?

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department announced on Friday, Nov. 21 a number of promotions will be conveyed on 16 experienced officers.Below are the promotions of the officers:There are three ceremonies taking place to recognize the promotion of officers. Congratulations to all the officers!