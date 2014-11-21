Columbus Police Department promotes 16 officers - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus Police Department promotes 16 officers

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Columbus Police Department Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department announced on Friday, Nov. 21 a number of promotions will be conveyed on 16 experienced officers. 

Below are the promotions of the officers:
  • Captain John D. Hawk to Major
  • Captain Freddie D. Blackmon to Major
  • Lieutenant Tony C. Danford to Captain
  • Lieutenant James A. Pope to Captain
  • Sergeant Thomas C. Dent to Lieutenant
  • Sergeant Tony A. Little to Lieutenant
  • Corporal David J. Jury to Sergeant
  • Corporal Alicia Hoover to Sergeant
  • Officer Dustin Allen to Corporal
  • Officer Daniel Dawson to Corporal
  • Officer Douglas Dunlap to Corporal
  • Officer Jose Marrero to Corporal
  • Officer Pricilla Meeks to Corporal
  • Officer Delante Odom to Corporal
  • Officer Derick Solt to Corporal
  • Officer Nathan Tooley to Corporal
There are three ceremonies taking place to recognize the promotion of officers. Congratulations to all the officers!

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights Reserved.
Powered by Frankly