Columbus Barber's United raises money in honor of Lacosta Williams

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Lacosta Williams' Family Lacosta Williams' Family

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The community responded to a fundraiser for the children of a local man murdered at Booker T Washington Apartments last month.

The group Columbus Barber's United were selling one dollar bracelets in honor of Lacosta Williams.

They have sold out of bracelets in an outpouring of support from the community. The money will be handed over to the family tomorrow Nov. 22 at the Barber's Blackout Bash.

Police continue to search for the seventh suspect, Corey Jenkins.

