Columbus Barber's United raises money in honor of Lacosta Williams

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The community responded to a fundraiser for the children of a local man murdered at Booker T Washington Apartments last month.

The group Columbus Barber's United were selling one dollar bracelets in honor of Lacosta Williams.

They have sold out of bracelets in an outpouring of support from the community. The money will be handed over to the family tomorrow Nov. 22 at the Barber's Blackout Bash.

Police continue to search for the seventh suspect, Corey Jenkins.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.