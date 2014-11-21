St. Luke's upcoming Christmas events

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – St. Luke has upcoming Christmas events on Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 7.

St. Luke presents a Christmas Music Extravaganza and lunch on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is available for $10. It will be held in the large dining room in the Ministry Center. There will be music, fun, door prizes and more.

They are also having a musical celebration of Christ's birth with a Christmas Festival Concert on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. The concert will feature St. Luke UMC Chancel and the St. Luke children with strings, organ, and piano.

St. Luke is located at 318 11th St. in Columbus.

For reservations to the lunch please email or call Kym at 706-327-4343.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.