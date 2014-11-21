Goodwill of the Southern Rivers helps to avoid tax scams

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you were a victim of the alleged Tax Time fraud Goodwill of the Southern Rivers can help file and amend your tax returns for free.

Not only does Goodwill offer free tax services during tax season, but they warn people about scams where people can take advantage of the low-income population especially around the holidays.

Goodwill wants to help others avoid those red flags than can lead to excessive fees, faulty returns or even owing the IRS.

Communication Director Julie Bennett explained, "there's a resource here they can trust. There's a resource here that's truly free and that has the credibility. Our instructors are IRS certified, so we are a resource that can be trusted."

Goodwill will file free tax returns for those with a household income under $53, 000 starting on Jan. 20. All forms are prepared by volunteers in partnership with the IRS. ?

For more information click here or call (706)324-4366.

