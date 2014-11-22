BTW murder suspect Corey Jenkins arrested in Clayton Co.

The seventh murder suspect in connection with the BTW shooting has been found.

On Nov. 22 at 1 a.m. the Clayton County Sheriff's Office received information from a concerned citizen advising the location of Corey Jenkins.

Sheriff deputies went to the address that was provided and Corey Jenkins was taken into custody without incident.

Jenkins and 6 others were allegedly involved in the robbery where Lacosta Williams was murdered.

