Columbus charity brings hope for the holidays

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus charity brought Thanksgiving to the streets for more than 100 families Saturday afternoon.

Caring with Helping Hands brought turkey, ham, and other holiday foods along with clothes and blankets to give away to those in need.

Latala Cofield, founder of this charity says she wanted to encourage the homeless group to find hope this holiday season.

Caring with Helping Hands comes out to the park on 2nd Ave. every other Sunday to feed and clothe the needy.

Cofield says the organization will also host another holiday meal session in December for Christmas.

